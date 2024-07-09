Hollywood

Jennifer Aniston starrer ‘The Morning Show’ S4 gets big update

  • July 09, 2024
Jennifer Aniston’s The Morning Show S4 is kicking off its production!

On Monday, July 8, the iconic Friends star shared a photo with costars Reese Witherspoon and Tig Notaro holding onto their scripts, marking the start of the much-anticipated season 4 of The Morning Show.

“Let @themorningshow season 4 games begin. Here we come!” Aniston captioned the post excitedly.


Showing off their youthful and glowing skin and dressed up in matching outfits that included denim and white tops, the A-listed actresses looked excited to get back into their roles once again.

Notaro, who portrayed Amanda Robinson in the series, also had a similar getup on, a V-neck shirt along with a denim shirt and shorts.

The BTS glimpse quickly captured fans and celebrities’ attention which they expressed through their comments.

“Awwww MY HEART! I love this cast! This series! Love u all so much,” wrote Carolina Matos.

“Can’t wait,” penned Lewis Howes avidly.

A fan commented, “Yesss! More drama, more sass, and definitely more Jen in season 4 of 'The Morning Show'! Bring it on!” while another said, “To say I’m excited is an understatement!!!”

Apple TV+ top performer The Morning Show’s season 4 was announced in April 2023.

