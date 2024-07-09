Taylor Swift gets tribute from close pal Brittany Mahomes

Taylor Swift got a precise ode from Brittany Mahomes, who was leaving London on Tuesday, July 9, early morning with husband Patrick Mahomes.
Driving down in a car, the female soccer player recorded a small clip of a street in England’s capital, then quickly uploaded it as a story on her Instagram profile.
With this, she wrote the text, “So Long, London,” on top with the very same Taylor Swift track playing in the background.
Although the song is allegedly written about the pop singer’s ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn, it happens to be the perfect melody for bidding your city a farewell.
Over the past few weeks, Brittany Mahomes has been traveling around Europe with Patrick Mahomes, visiting numerous places one by one.
The couple’s last stop was Wimbledon, where they obviously attended a concert from Taylor Swift’s famous Eras Tour.
As the singer piped Lover, the duo was spotted embracing each other in a sweet instance of PDA.
But Brittany Mahomes had to put her romance on pause for a second as her gaze shifted to Travis Kelce, who was welling in tears as Taylor Swift performed a mushy mashup, seemingly dedicated to him.
Quickly dashing to them, she helped her fellow footballer calm down.