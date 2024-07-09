Hollywood

Taylor Swift gets tribute from close pal Brittany Mahomes

Taylor Swift’s performance made Brittany Mahomes emotional again

  • by Web Desk
  • July 09, 2024
Taylor Swift’s performance made Brittany Mahomes emotional again
Taylor Swift’s performance made Brittany Mahomes emotional again

Taylor Swift got a precise ode from Brittany Mahomes, who was leaving London on Tuesday, July 9, early morning with husband Patrick Mahomes.

Driving down in a car, the female soccer player recorded a small clip of a street in England’s capital, then quickly uploaded it as a story on her Instagram profile.

With this, she wrote the text, “So Long, London,” on top with the very same Taylor Swift track playing in the background.

Although the song is allegedly written about the pop singer’s ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn, it happens to be the perfect melody for bidding your city a farewell.

Taylor Swift gets tribute from close pal Brittany Mahomes

Over the past few weeks, Brittany Mahomes has been traveling around Europe with Patrick Mahomes, visiting numerous places one by one.

The couple’s last stop was Wimbledon, where they obviously attended a concert from Taylor Swift’s famous Eras Tour.

As the singer piped Lover, the duo was spotted embracing each other in a sweet instance of PDA.

But Brittany Mahomes had to put her romance on pause for a second as her gaze shifted to Travis Kelce, who was welling in tears as Taylor Swift performed a mushy mashup, seemingly dedicated to him.

Quickly dashing to them, she helped her fellow footballer calm down.

Malnutrition crisis 'worsens' in Gaza, UN experts report

Malnutrition crisis 'worsens' in Gaza, UN experts report
BCCI appoints Gautam Gambhir as new head coach of Indian cricket team

BCCI appoints Gautam Gambhir as new head coach of Indian cricket team
Taylor Swift gets tribute from close pal Brittany Mahomes

Taylor Swift gets tribute from close pal Brittany Mahomes
Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘arguing’ over Prince George’s future college

Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘arguing’ over Prince George’s future college

Hollywood News

Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘arguing’ over Prince George’s future college
Kim Kardashian picks Halle Berry, Glenn Close for her divorce lawyer series
Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘arguing’ over Prince George’s future college
Jennifer Aniston starrer ‘The Morning Show’ S4 gets big update
Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘arguing’ over Prince George’s future college
Disney greenlights ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ sequel production
Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘arguing’ over Prince George’s future college
Cillian Murphy's first look from 'Steve' set shocks fans
Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘arguing’ over Prince George’s future college
Kyle Richards gives ‘haters’ a piece of Kesha’s mind and body
Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘arguing’ over Prince George’s future college
Prince Harry ‘increasingly bored’ in America with no friends visiting
Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘arguing’ over Prince George’s future college
Britney Spears says ‘I will never be with another man’ post another heartbreak
Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘arguing’ over Prince George’s future college
Sir Ian McKellen hides neck during injury recovery
Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘arguing’ over Prince George’s future college
Emma Watson’s ‘mystery teacher boyfriend’ revealed: details
Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘arguing’ over Prince George’s future college
Kylie Jenner accused of running OnlyFans everywhere
Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘arguing’ over Prince George’s future college
Taylor Swift’s pal Ice Spice stands up for her amid booing at festival
Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘arguing’ over Prince George’s future college
Brad Pitt’s ‘F1’ official teaser takes internet by storm