Royal

Prince William leaps into firefighting duty on burning aircraft

Prince William became royal hero by putting flames out

  • July 09, 2024


Prince William turned into a royal hero in suit by rescuing a burning aircraft from melting into tatters today, on July 9.

Revisiting his former base at the RAF Valley in Wales, he bravely took seat in the passenger component of a fire engine to dust off this job.

As a trained driver from the institute handled the vehicle’s steering wheel, the Prince of Wales took over the main showdown portion by manning a water pump to beat out those burning flames.

The act was a part of Prince William getting involved in a hands-on training exercise for checking his simulated fire response, as per The Sun.

This was especially scheduled for as a fun activity during his return to the RAF Search and Rescue base.

Before drill began, several folks from the training institute gathered around in a circle for briefing him about the daring job.

And after it ended, Prince William a sweet check on how he performed.

Besides this interesting task, the Prince of Wales escorted to the Air Control Traffic Tower, several other training aircrafts, and Lieutenant Jake Fleming for an introduction.

