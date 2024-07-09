Britney Spears broke up with Paul Richard Soliz for her children

Britney Spears has recently dropped the romance with boyfriend Paul Richard Soliz, and insiders are now claiming that it’s because he could spoil her relationship with children.
On Sunday night, the singer announced of being “single as f***” through a caption that has now been wiped off from Instagram.
With this, she further made a daredevil promise of never loving a man “ever again” in her life, just two months after being pictured in a “disheveled state” with Paul Richard Soliz.
According to Daily Mail, Britney Spears called it quits right after her long-broken relationship with two teenage sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, healed.
Now, these children are her top priority, and with the looming danger of her boyfriend potentially “leading her down a dark path,” she chose to get rid of him.
Speaking of this, a source said, “She chose her children and her well-being over Paul Richard Soliz. They did not get along and, in fact, he did not treat her how she deserves to be treated.”
“He was nothing but a rebound and Britney Spears recognizes this. Paul was a deadbeat dad. But she has contact with her children. This has made her feel whole again,” they added.