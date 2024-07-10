King Charles besieged by mass protestors once more

King Charles has once again become the bullseye target for furious protestors.
This time, an Extinction Rebellion mob has staged a mass demonstration right outside Windsor Castle to boycott Your Majesty himself, although he’s a green campaigner.
Climate activists have aimed at the royal family’s estate for three days, claiming that the site is an “embodiment of a broken and unjust system.”
According to The Sun, they have been fighting environmental problems for 50 years now with Prince William himself investing in the Earthshot Prize to save the planet.
In fact, King Charles will not even be present at Windsor Castle on the days picked out for this protest as he will be busy breathing a summer holiday at Balmoral Castle.
Extinction Rebellion has said that it doesn’t intend to pinpoint any individual in particular, such as Your Majesty, but is only voicing out for him to work more on green issues.
Representative Catherine Bartlett said, “It will target the system, where money and power is concentrated in the hands of a few.”
“This ensures the obscene profits of oil and gas companies keep rolling in even while the planet burns. Corporate interests have infected and distorted our politics,” she added.