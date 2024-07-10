Travis Kelce visits Ryan Murphy on ‘Grotesquerie’ set

Travis Kelce is going to step into the world of acting with Ryan Murphy’s Grotesquerie!
This fall, the Chiefs tight-end will be expanding his resume by debuting in Murphy’s upcoming horror series Grotesquerie, on FX, confirmed by PEOPLE in May.
In an Instagram post on Tuesday, July 9, the film’s second unit director, Larry McGee, shared a photo with the NFL footballer as he visited the set.
“Since @killatrav came to play with us on set for a while (the acting chops are there). I told him in return I’ll be watching football this season,” wrote the director as they both smiled together, posing for the picture.
McGee also added, “Let’s go Kansas City Chiefs.”
However, details about Kelce’s role still remain under wraps, but fans can expect it to be thrilling.
Previously having starred in Moonbase 8 and Saturday Night Live, Grotesquerie will mark Kelce’s first appearance in scripted television.
Being an “amateur” at acting, the Kansas City Chiefs regarded himself as “coachable,” in a recent interview.
"It’s a challenge. I feel like an amateur right now, but I’m coachable," he said, adding “That’s one thing I know from being in sports — I’m a coachable guy.”
Grotesquerie is scheduled to premiere this fall.