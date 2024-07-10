Argentina outshines Canada to secure spot in Copa America finals

The Argentinian soccer star Lionel Messi helped his team in the Copa America finals with his 109th international goal on Wednesday, July 10, against Canada.
The defending champion beat Canada 2-0 in the semi-finals at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, USA.
Julian Alvarez opened the score for the team in the 22nd minute of the match. Later, after the half-time break, the 37-year-old Barcelona star doubled the lead with a goal in the 51st minute.
After scoring the first goal of the tournament, the GOAT told TyC Sports, “The truth is that it’s crazy what this group has done, what the Argentina national team has been doing. It’s not easy for us to be in a final again, for us to compete again to be champions. I’m living it like I lived it in the last Copa America, in the last World Cup…These are the last battles and I’m enjoying them to the maximum.”
Moreover, Canada’s American coach, Marsch, said after the match, “I think the tournament caught up with us a little bit. Eventually the physicality and fatigue can catch up with you, and that was a big part of what happened with us tonight.”
Argentina will now face the winners of the second semi-final, Uruguay vs. Colombia, in the finals on Sunday, July 14, in Miami.