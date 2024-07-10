Sports

Argentina outshines Canada to secure spot in Copa America finals

Lionel Messi leads Argentina to the Copa America finale with a magnificent goal

  by Web Desk
  July 10, 2024


The Argentinian soccer star Lionel Messi helped his team in the Copa America finals with his 109th international goal on Wednesday, July 10, against Canada.

The defending champion beat Canada 2-0 in the semi-finals at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, USA.

Julian Alvarez opened the score for the team in the 22nd minute of the match. Later, after the half-time break, the 37-year-old Barcelona star doubled the lead with a goal in the 51st minute.

After scoring the first goal of the tournament, the GOAT told TyC Sports, “The truth is that it’s crazy what this group has done, what the Argentina national team has been doing. It’s not easy for us to be in a final again, for us to compete again to be champions. I’m living it like I lived it in the last Copa America, in the last World Cup…These are the last battles and I’m enjoying them to the maximum.”

Moreover, Canada’s American coach, Marsch, said after the match, “I think the tournament caught up with us a little bit. Eventually the physicality and fatigue can catch up with you, and that was a big part of what happened with us tonight.”

Argentina will now face the winners of the second semi-final, Uruguay vs. Colombia, in the finals on Sunday, July 14, in Miami.

Sports News

BCCI appoints Gautam Gambhir as new head coach of Indian cricket team
Jasprit Bumrah and Smriti Mandhana named ICC players of the month for June
UEFA 2024 semifinals: France vs. Spain time, venue, and key stats
Novak Djokovic brushes off boos with thrilling victory at Wimbledon 2024
Elina Svitolina wears black ribbon at Wimbledon in solidarity with Ukraine
Indian cricket team invited to celebrate T20 World Cup win in Maldives
Lewis Hamilton reclaims throne with P1 at British Grand Prix
Emma Raducanu's Wimbledon dream ends as Lulu Sun reaches quarterfinals
MS Dhoni celebrates 43rd birthday with Salman Khan in Mumbai: Watch
Kuldeep Yadav opens up about marriage rumours after T20 World Cup win
Rohit Sharma to lead India in WTC and Champions Trophy after T20 World Cup win
Brazil exits Copa America in quarterfinals after penalty shootout loss to Uruguay