Entertainment

Lisa Kudrow shuts down Jennifer Aniston claiming she 'hated' 'Friends' audience

  • by Web Desk
  • July 10, 2024
Lisa Kudrow played Phoebe Buffay on 'Friends', while Jennifer Aniston played Rachel Green

Lisa Kudrow has spoken out to clarify her feelings after her co-star, Jennifer Aniston, claimed that she "hated" the live audience's laughter during the filming of the hit TV show Friends.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight to promote her new TV series, Time Bandits, Kudrow responded to recent claims made by Aniston.

"No, that's not exactly -- no, no. It irritated me if they would laugh for too long," Kudrow revealed.

Kudrow, who played Phoebe Buffay in Friends, continued, "God bless them. They were so excited to be there that sometimes the laughter would just be longer than if they would have laughed at anything else,"

"I was like, 'All right, well, take it easy. It’s not that funny. And there's more to say!'" she added.

Kudrow's comments came after her former co-star, Aniston sat down with Abbott Elementary's Quinta Brunson for Variety's Actors on Actors, where she said “Lisa Kudrow, by the way, hated when the audience laughed… She’d be like, ‘I’m not done! It’s not that funny.’

Moreover, Lisa Kudrow’s new TV series, Time Bandits will premiere on Apple TV+ on July 24.

Based on the 1981 Terry Gilliam fantasy epic, the show follows a group of time-traveling pirates and adventurers, with Kudrow starring as the leader, Penelope.

