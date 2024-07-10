Entertainment

Brad Pitt 'estranged' from adult kids: Source

Brad Pitt and ex-wife Angelina were declared single in April, 2019

  • by Web Desk
  • July 10, 2024
Brad Pitt and ex-wife Angelina were declared single in April, 2019
 Brad Pitt and ex-wife Angelina were declared single in April, 2019

Brad Pitt’s children are maintaining their distance from him as they appear to be taking mom Angelina Jolie’s side after the couple's messy divorce.

As per an insider close to the family, the Troy actor has no contact with his adult kids, however, he still visits the younger ones, reported PEOPLE.

"He has virtually no contact with the adult kids. His engagement with the younger kids is more limited in recent months because of his filming schedule," revealed the source.

The insider continued that the Maleficent actress has the kids most of the time, but as per their agreement, Pitt has “visitations with younger kids.”

Earlier in June, a source close to the Bullet Train actor also revealed that Pitt is “aware and upset” about daughter Shiloh dropping his name.

“He’s aware and upset that Shiloh dropped his last name," said the source, adding that the reminders that he has lost his children is challenging for him as he loves and misses them.

PEOPLE also confirmed that Shiloh is not the only one who uses her mother’s surname, Jolie and Pitt’s daughter Vivienne also uses Jolie as her last name.

However, it is uncertain whether she has legally changed her name or not.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie got separated on April 12, 2019, after the actress filed for a divorce. The couple shares six children together.

King Charles, Prince William make major changes in monarchy plan

King Charles, Prince William make major changes in monarchy plan
Aiman Khan, Minal exude sisterly goals in refreshing new video

Aiman Khan, Minal exude sisterly goals in refreshing new video

Daisy Edgar-Jones calls 'Normal People' costar Paul Mescal her ‘best friend’

Daisy Edgar-Jones calls 'Normal People' costar Paul Mescal her ‘best friend’
Ellen DeGeneres to call it quits in Hollywood after Netflix special?

Ellen DeGeneres to call it quits in Hollywood after Netflix special?

Entertainment News

Ellen DeGeneres to call it quits in Hollywood after Netflix special?
Aiman Khan, Minal exude sisterly goals in refreshing new video
Ellen DeGeneres to call it quits in Hollywood after Netflix special?
Daisy Edgar-Jones calls 'Normal People' costar Paul Mescal her ‘best friend’
Ellen DeGeneres to call it quits in Hollywood after Netflix special?
Ellen DeGeneres to call it quits in Hollywood after Netflix special?
Ellen DeGeneres to call it quits in Hollywood after Netflix special?
Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani fly to London for the Wimbledon quarter-finals
Ellen DeGeneres to call it quits in Hollywood after Netflix special?
Kardashian family 'won' Steve Harvey's heart on 'Celebrity Family Feud'
Ellen DeGeneres to call it quits in Hollywood after Netflix special?
Vicky Kaushal says his new song 'Tauba Tauba' is now 'Katrina-verified'
Ellen DeGeneres to call it quits in Hollywood after Netflix special?
Lisa Kudrow shuts down Jennifer Aniston claiming she 'hated' 'Friends' audience
Ellen DeGeneres to call it quits in Hollywood after Netflix special?
Travis Kelce visits Ryan Murphy on ‘Grotesquerie’ set
Ellen DeGeneres to call it quits in Hollywood after Netflix special?
Sam Rubin cause of death disclosed after nearly 2 months: Details
Ellen DeGeneres to call it quits in Hollywood after Netflix special?
Sophie Turner looks forward to 'fresh start' amid Joe Jonas divorce
Ellen DeGeneres to call it quits in Hollywood after Netflix special?
Feroze Khan, new wife Zainab stun in couple photo
Ellen DeGeneres to call it quits in Hollywood after Netflix special?
Ariana Grande breaks silence on brutal criticism about her voice