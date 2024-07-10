Brad Pitt 'estranged' from adult kids: Source

Brad Pitt’s children are maintaining their distance from him as they appear to be taking mom Angelina Jolie’s side after the couple's messy divorce.
As per an insider close to the family, the Troy actor has no contact with his adult kids, however, he still visits the younger ones, reported PEOPLE.
"He has virtually no contact with the adult kids. His engagement with the younger kids is more limited in recent months because of his filming schedule," revealed the source.
The insider continued that the Maleficent actress has the kids most of the time, but as per their agreement, Pitt has “visitations with younger kids.”
Earlier in June, a source close to the Bullet Train actor also revealed that Pitt is “aware and upset” about daughter Shiloh dropping his name.
“He’s aware and upset that Shiloh dropped his last name," said the source, adding that the reminders that he has lost his children is challenging for him as he loves and misses them.
PEOPLE also confirmed that Shiloh is not the only one who uses her mother’s surname, Jolie and Pitt’s daughter Vivienne also uses Jolie as her last name.
However, it is uncertain whether she has legally changed her name or not.
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie got separated on April 12, 2019, after the actress filed for a divorce. The couple shares six children together.