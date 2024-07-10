Entertainment

BTS Jin confirms solo album in works

Following RM and Jimin, BTS' Jin also confirmed working on solo album, aiming to release soon

  July 10, 2024
BTS' Jin has officially confirmed that his solo album is in the works, and the ARMY is going wild!

In an exclusive interview with Weverse Magazine, Jin revealed that he is working on a solo album, and aiming to release it soon.

“Oh! And I’m hard at work on my new album,” Jin revealed.

The K-pop idol revealed that he drew inspiration from his fellow members, RM and Jimin, who recently released their solo music while serving in the military.

“Fortunately, the guys all finished making their own albums before enlisting, and now Jimin’s is coming out. That made me think I better not wait too long to release mine after his is out,” he explained.

Jin went on share, “So, I’m working to get it done fast”

“Since ARMY hasn’t seen my face in so long, I wanted to put it somewhere ARMY could see it nice and big, so I specifically took out ad space on the biggest billboards I could find,” he further revealed.

Apart from his music career, Jin has been busy with various schedules since he returned from military service on June 7, 2024.

Jin has completed filming for the MBC variety show The Half-Star Hotel in Lost Island and he is also set to be South Korea's torchbearer at the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics.

Ariana Grande plans 'mini' tour between 'Wicked' releases
BTS’ Jin adds ARMY in ‘top priority’ list amid solo album release
Alia Bhatt papped on sets of YRF Spy Universe film 'Alpha'
Katrina Kaif lights up feeds with vibrant morning selfie
Brad Pitt 'estranged' from adult kids: Source
Aiman Khan, Minal exude sisterly goals in refreshing new video
Daisy Edgar-Jones calls 'Normal People' costar Paul Mescal her ‘best friend’
Ellen DeGeneres to call it quits in Hollywood after Netflix special?
Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani fly to London for the Wimbledon quarter-finals
Kardashian family 'won' Steve Harvey's heart on 'Celebrity Family Feud'
Vicky Kaushal says his new song 'Tauba Tauba' is now 'Katrina-verified'
Lisa Kudrow shuts down Jennifer Aniston claiming she 'hated' 'Friends' audience