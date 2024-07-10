Entertainment

Katrina Kaif lights up feeds with vibrant morning selfie

  • by Web Desk
  • July 10, 2024
Katrina Kaif showcased her radiant smile this morning to 80M followers!

The Phone Bhoot actress turned up the heat on Instagram with a vibrant picture showing off her million-dollar smile from Munich, Germany.


In the picture that did rounds, Kat soaked in the beauty of a serene morning in Germany while posing amidst the picturesque view.

She slipped in a grey and white striped top with her long tresses neatly styled and her natural beauty doing all the justice.

What became the center of attention was Kat’s contagious smile and her pure beauty.

Kat, who surprised the internet with her morning look, ignited reactions from her fans and followers alike.

One person wrote, “ Katrina Kaif respect button.”

The other penned, “ Good one.”

While the third added, “ Awesome.”

Certain sections of her fans also expressed concern about her husband Vicky Kaushal’s bonding with his Bad Newz co-star Triptii Dimri.

While the Sardar Udham actor is busy promoting his new film Bad Newz ahead of release, he did not shy away from showering love at his wife Katrina by dropping heart emojis on her latest morning selfie.

Katrina Kaif’s latest post is an inspiration for all women out there, who wish to light up days. 

