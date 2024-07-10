Roger Federer shares unseen picture with Taylor Swift: See

The American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift poses for a selfie with retired tennis pro Roger Federer during her Eras Tour stop in Zürich, Switzerland.
As per People, the 42-year-old tennis champion attended Taylor Swift's Eras Tour with his family on Monday, July 8, in Zürich, Switzerland.
Two days later, the Grand Slam Champion shared a selfie with the pop superstar from the concert on his Instagram.
The athlete wrote in a post, “In my Swiftie era,” with a series of emojis related to Swift.
Federer and Swift smiled for the camera, while the elegant-shot maker could be seen wearing a VIP lanyard for the tour around his neck.
Meanwhile, the Cruel Summer singer is wearing a glittering blue bodysuit from her Midnights era of the concert.
Nitizens went frenzy after seeing the selfie. A user wrote, “Two of my most fave performers - on court and on stage!” while the second added, “eras tour (Roger’s version).”
Fans also noticed the selection of emojis in the caption, as one fan commented, “The way each emoji represents each album.”