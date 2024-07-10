Sports

Lamine Yamal reacts to win against France in Euro 2024 semifinals

The 16-year-old soccer player is the youngest goal scorer in Euro 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • July 10, 2024


Spanish soccer player Lamine Yamal has caught everyone’s attention with his phenomenal game display in the UEFA European Championship 2024.

The 16-year-old soccer player took Spain into the Euro 2024 finals after scoring a historic goal against France 1-0 in the semifinals.

The Barcelona winger, after making history, told La 1, “We were in a difficult moment, you wouldn't expect a goal so soon. I wanted to put it in where it went in, and I'm very happy. I try not to think too much, enjoy it, and help the team, and if it works out like this, I'm happy and content with the victory. I want to win, win, and win. I'll celebrate my birthday here in Germany with my team."

Yamal will celebrate his 17th birthday a day before the finals on Saturday, July 13.

Moreover, former England striker Gary Lineker said about Yamal on BBC One, “A superstar is born. It was the moment of the match, possibly the moment of the tournament.”

Spain will now face the winner of the second semifinal between the Netherlands and England in the finals on Sunday.

