Jennifer Garner stands by Jennifer Lopez through Ben Affleck marriage woes

Jennifer Garner has emerged as an unlikely but steadfast supporter of Jennifer Lopez amid reported marital challenges with Ben Affleck.
According to a source, exclusively shared with US Weekly, the Family Switch star has “been really friendly” with The Mother starlet as she is having marital challenges with the Gone Girl star.
The insider shared about Garner, “She’s been helpful to J.Lo, and they’ve been relating to each other. Jennifer has been a surprising person for J.Lo to talk to,” adding that she is becoming an “unexpected ally” to Lopez.
To note, from 2005 to 2018, Garner and Affleck were married.
They share three children Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12.
Since their divorce, Garner and Affleck have maintained their good connection, and the Elektra star has “been supportive” of her ex and “prioritised his well-being and their co-parenting relationship.”
Lopez and Affleck tied the knot in 2022, and have had a difficult time in their relationship these days.
A source shared with the outlet about Bennifer that “they can’t get on the same page [and] have been discussing divorce as an option.”
The couple previously dated in 2002 and broke off their first engagement in 2004