 Prince William and King Charles cheer England's Euro Cup triumph

Prince William and King Charles expressed jubilation following England's victory in the Euro Cup finals for the second time in a row.
The Prince of Wales and the British Monarch celebrated the team's triumph in the last seconds.
“Ollie, what a beauty! England, congratulations! W #EURO2024 Finalists,” Prince William tweeted on X (former Twitter).
Meanwhile, King Charles also celebrated the win of England football team, noting, “My wife and I join all our family in wishing you the warmest congratulations on reaching the final of the U.E.F.A. European Championship - and in sending our very best wishes for Sunday’s match.”
He continued, “If I may encourage you to secure victory before the need for any last minute wonder-goals or another penalties drama, I am sure the stresses on the nation’s collective heart rate and blood pressure would be greatly alleviated! Good luck, England. Charles R’”
To note, on Sunday, July 14, England will play against Spain as the Spanish team headed to the finals after defeating France 2-1 on Tuesday, July 9.