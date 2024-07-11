Royal

Prince William and King Charles cheer England's Euro Cup triumph

England won against the Netherlands during the U.E.F.A. European Championship

  • by Web Desk
  • July 11, 2024
Prince William and King Charles cheer Englands Euro Cup triumph
 Prince William and King Charles cheer England's Euro Cup triumph

Prince William and King Charles expressed jubilation following England's victory in the Euro Cup finals for the second time in a row.

The Prince of Wales and the British Monarch celebrated the team's triumph in the last seconds.

“Ollie, what a beauty! England, congratulations! W #EURO2024 Finalists,” Prince William tweeted on X (former Twitter).

Meanwhile, King Charles also celebrated the win of England football team, noting, “My wife and I join all our family in wishing you the warmest congratulations on reaching the final of the U.E.F.A. European Championship - and in sending our very best wishes for Sunday’s match.”

He continued, “If I may encourage you to secure victory before the need for any last minute wonder-goals or another penalties drama, I am sure the stresses on the nation’s collective heart rate and blood pressure would be greatly alleviated! Good luck, England. Charles R’”

Prince William and King Charles shootout occurred when both teams attempted to score a goal in turn until one player failed, and their team lost the game.

To note, on Sunday, July 14, England will play against Spain as the Spanish team headed to the finals after defeating France 2-1 on Tuesday, July 9. 

‘Inside Out 2’ outshines ‘Incredibles 2’ by achieving THIS record

‘Inside Out 2’ outshines ‘Incredibles 2’ by achieving THIS record
‘The Simpsons’ major prediction about THIS band comes true after 30 years

‘The Simpsons’ major prediction about THIS band comes true after 30 years
Gregg Berhalter ousted as US soccer coach after Copa America flop

Gregg Berhalter ousted as US soccer coach after Copa America flop
Meghan Markle delighted by American Riviera Orchard's promising start

Meghan Markle delighted by American Riviera Orchard's promising start

Royal News

Meghan Markle delighted by American Riviera Orchard's promising start
Prince William unforgivable grievance against Prince Harry laid bare
Meghan Markle delighted by American Riviera Orchard's promising start
Meghan Markle delighted by American Riviera Orchard's promising start
Meghan Markle delighted by American Riviera Orchard's promising start
Queen Camilla lights up Wimbledon with surprise visit
Meghan Markle delighted by American Riviera Orchard's promising start
Queen Camilla names new dog after grandson
Meghan Markle delighted by American Riviera Orchard's promising start
Prince Harry no longer in touch with Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie
Meghan Markle delighted by American Riviera Orchard's promising start
King Charles stops Prince William from attending Euro semi-final
Meghan Markle delighted by American Riviera Orchard's promising start
Princess Anne forces Sir Timothy Laurence to overtake her royal duties
Meghan Markle delighted by American Riviera Orchard's promising start
King Charles applauds 'Best of British' business prize winners
Meghan Markle delighted by American Riviera Orchard's promising start
King Charles, Prince William make major changes in monarchy plan
Meghan Markle delighted by American Riviera Orchard's promising start
Here’s why Prince William, Prince Harry missed chance for resolution
Meghan Markle delighted by American Riviera Orchard's promising start
King Charles assigns Prince William new royal duties at his former workplace
Meghan Markle delighted by American Riviera Orchard's promising start
King Charles opens doors to Buckingham Palace in historic move