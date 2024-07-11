Entertainment

Travis Kelce REVEALS whopping price of Taylor Swift's Super Bowl suite

Travis Kelce accidently disclosed the hefty price tag of Taylor Swift's 2024 Super Bowl suite

  July 11, 2024
Travis Kelce has spilled the beans on the jaw-dropping cost of Taylor Swift's 2024 Super Bowl suite - and it's a price tag that will leave your eyes wide open.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end spilled the whopping price in the Netflix's sports docuseries Receiver, sending fans into a frenzy.

In the clip, Kelce can be seen chatting with San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle about the Super Bowl, and he casually drops the bombshell that the suite costs $3 million.

When Kelce asked Kittle about his plans to get a suite for his family at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Kittle responded with a hesitant "No, I can't," prompting Kelce to burst out laughing and ask, "Because they're f***ng $3 million dollars?"

Fans immediately speculated that Kelce must have footed the bill for the luxurious suite, which accommodated Swift, her friends Blake Lively and Ice Spice, and his own family members for the big game.

Although Kelce didn't confirm whether his wallet took a hit for the bill, his knowledge of the price suggests he might have been the one who splurged on the luxurious suite.

Moreover, Travis Kelce has been spotted at several of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concerts, and she has attended many of his NFL games. 

