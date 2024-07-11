Entertainment

Blake Lively 'insists' Ryan Reynolds to wear 'Deadpool' mask at home

Ryan Reynolds joked Blake Lively 'insists' him to wear ‘Deadpool’ mask around the house

  • by Web Desk
  • July 11, 2024
Blake Lively insists Ryan Reynolds to wear Deadpool mask at home

Blake Lively 'insists' Ryan Reynolds to wear 'Deadpool' mask at home

Ryan Reynolds will go the extra mile to make his wife Blake Lively happy, even if it means donning the iconic Deadpool mask at home.

In a recent interview with Variety alongside his Deadpool & Wolverine costar Hugh Jackman and director Shawn Levy, Ryan shared how his family feels about his transformation.

"My middle daughter said, 'Daddy, when can you stop Deadpooling?' I was like, 'Soon, baby. I promise.' " the IF actor shared.

When Shawn joked that Ryan needs "to stop wearing that mask in the house," Hugh chimed in to poke fun at him, stating, "Yeah, that’s getting weird."

"It is weird. Listen, Blake [Lively] insists, so I just do it,” Ryan revealed.

The Free Guy actor also gushed about his dedication to getting in shape for the Deadpool role.

"It’s not so much about the aesthetic, though I have to fill out the suit. But you want people to see that you’re putting in the work. It makes me feel like I earned it. I have an intense relationship with Deadpool," Ryan expressed.

Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool & Wolverine, the third installment in the franchise, is slated to hit theaters on July 26.

Hoda Kotb reacts to fans shipping her with Kevin Costner

Hoda Kotb reacts to fans shipping her with Kevin Costner
Nicolas Cage's son Weston allegedly assaulted his mother, got arrested

Nicolas Cage's son Weston allegedly assaulted his mother, got arrested
Elon Musk wins $500 million lawsuit over Twitter layoffs

Elon Musk wins $500 million lawsuit over Twitter layoffs
Blake Lively 'insists' Ryan Reynolds to wear 'Deadpool' mask at home

Blake Lively 'insists' Ryan Reynolds to wear 'Deadpool' mask at home

Entertainment News

Blake Lively 'insists' Ryan Reynolds to wear 'Deadpool' mask at home
Nicolas Cage's son Weston allegedly assaulted his mother, got arrested
Blake Lively 'insists' Ryan Reynolds to wear 'Deadpool' mask at home
Travis Kelce REVEALS whopping price of Taylor Swift's Super Bowl suite
Blake Lively 'insists' Ryan Reynolds to wear 'Deadpool' mask at home
Kanye West retirement plans REVEALED
Blake Lively 'insists' Ryan Reynolds to wear 'Deadpool' mask at home
Kris Jenner ‘feels great’ after hysterectomy surgery
Blake Lively 'insists' Ryan Reynolds to wear 'Deadpool' mask at home
Adele, Ed Sheeran root for home team England at Euro 2024
Blake Lively 'insists' Ryan Reynolds to wear 'Deadpool' mask at home
Katy Perry returns with new album after 4 years
Blake Lively 'insists' Ryan Reynolds to wear 'Deadpool' mask at home
Matthew McConaughey left with swollen eye after bee sting
Blake Lively 'insists' Ryan Reynolds to wear 'Deadpool' mask at home
Taylor Swift becomes ‘huge part of’ Sadie Sink’s life
Blake Lively 'insists' Ryan Reynolds to wear 'Deadpool' mask at home
‘ALF’ child star Benji Gregory dies at 46
Blake Lively 'insists' Ryan Reynolds to wear 'Deadpool' mask at home
Is Kris Jenner getting married to Corey Gamble?
Blake Lively 'insists' Ryan Reynolds to wear 'Deadpool' mask at home
Emilia Clarke takes center stage in upcoming series ‘Criminal’
Blake Lively 'insists' Ryan Reynolds to wear 'Deadpool' mask at home
Alexandra Daddario shares blissful news of expecting her first baby