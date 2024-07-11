Blake Lively 'insists' Ryan Reynolds to wear 'Deadpool' mask at home

Ryan Reynolds will go the extra mile to make his wife Blake Lively happy, even if it means donning the iconic Deadpool mask at home.
In a recent interview with Variety alongside his Deadpool & Wolverine costar Hugh Jackman and director Shawn Levy, Ryan shared how his family feels about his transformation.
"My middle daughter said, 'Daddy, when can you stop Deadpooling?' I was like, 'Soon, baby. I promise.' " the IF actor shared.
When Shawn joked that Ryan needs "to stop wearing that mask in the house," Hugh chimed in to poke fun at him, stating, "Yeah, that’s getting weird."
"It is weird. Listen, Blake [Lively] insists, so I just do it,” Ryan revealed.
The Free Guy actor also gushed about his dedication to getting in shape for the Deadpool role.
"It’s not so much about the aesthetic, though I have to fill out the suit. But you want people to see that you’re putting in the work. It makes me feel like I earned it. I have an intense relationship with Deadpool," Ryan expressed.
Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool & Wolverine, the third installment in the franchise, is slated to hit theaters on July 26.