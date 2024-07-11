Prince Harry's popularity ‘plummeted’ due to 'exceptionally bad publicity'

Prince Harry's popularity “plummeted” after receiving backlash for the Pat Tillman Award.
The Duke of Sussex is set to receive the esteemed award for his Invictus Games initiative.
British royals expert Hilary Fordwich recently discussed the backlash with Fox News Digital.
Hilary explained, "His refusal to turn down the Pat Tillman Award, despite suffering a furious backlash with the petition urging ESPN to reconsider its decision… tangibly shows how his popularity has plummeted.”
"The latest to lash out at him is Admiral Lord Alan West, Former Royal Navy Chief and Labour peer, saying that ‘he ought to think very hard and long’ about accepting this particular award as it ‘doesn't travel well with people in the military,’" he added, “He further added to ‘sit back and not accept awards like this.’"
The expert noted that the Royal Family member should gracefully decline the award , since many others have done and accomplished more.
Hilary continued, “but because it generates huge publicity for them whilst harming Harry with exceptionally bad publicity."
The 2024 ESPY Awards are set to take place on Thursday in Los Angeles.