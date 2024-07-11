‘The King’ author defends Prince Harry amid award backlash

The King author came to rescue Prince Harry amid extreme award backlash.
The Duke of Sussex has been receiving a lot of criticism recently for being the recipient of the Pat Tillman Award.
The King author, Christopher Andersen, defended the Spare author during a conversation with Fox News Digital.
He explained, "It's rare that I find myself coming to Prince Harry's defense these days, but in this instance, I have to. It's not Harry's fault that he was offered the Pat Tillman Award. What was he supposed to do? Turn it down? How tacky would that have been?"
Harry has served in the British Army for 10 years. He is set to receive the award for his Invictus Games initiative.
Invictus Games is an international sporting event for wounded servicemen and women.
The Royal Family member launched the great initiative in 2014, one year before stepping down from active duty.
The 2024 ESPY Awards are set to take place on Thursday in Los Angeles.