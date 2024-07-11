Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce to invite Prince William, Kate Middleton in wedding?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly planning their dream wedding, and it's going to be a star-studded affair with Prince William and Kate Middleton as expected guests.
A source close to the couple revealed to Life & Style, “People in the know are saying the common bet is that they’ll be engaged within six months.”
“They already consider themselves unofficially engaged, they’re both clear they’ve found their person and they love to talk about the future, kids when the time is right and the wedding when it happens,” the insider shared.
The source went on to say, “The big discussion when it comes to the wedding is whether they want it to be this massive A-list affair or if they’d be better off keeping it intimate and more down to earth.”
“Regardless of what they choose there will be a whole lot of big names there, her entire squad, all his NFL buddies, and Prince William and Princess Kate will no doubt make the list too,” they added.
The insider concluded, noting, “Of course, the first order of business is a proposal and that’s predicted to happen in the very near future.”
Although Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have not shared any details regarding their wedding, fans are assuming that it will be a highly anticipated celebrity event.