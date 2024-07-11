World

Kenyan President fires almost entire cabinet amid nationwide protests

Kenyan President William Ruto fired his entire cabinet, except for the foreign minister

  • by Web Desk
  • July 11, 2024


Kenyan President William Ruto fired his entire cabinet on Thursday, July 11, except for the foreign minister, in response to nationwide protests, marking the biggest crisis of his two-year presidency.

As per Reuters, the protests, driven by youth opposing planned tax hikes, turned violent last month, resulting in at least 39 deaths during clashes with police.

Some demonstrators even briefly stormed parliament, leading Ruto to abandon the proposed taxes.

In a televised address, Ruto said, "I will immediately engage in extensive consultations across different sectors and political formations and other Kenyans, both in public and private, with the aim of setting up a broad-based government."

He also dismissed the attorney general but left the office of the deputy president unaffected.

Veteran anti-corruption activist John Githongo remarked that the cabinet changes were what Kenyans had been demanding, saying, "Let us see what happens now if the new ministers deal with big issues around corruption and just the arrogance and excess of his administration."

Ruto is under pressure from lenders like the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to reduce deficits while also addressing the rising cost of living for the population.

He recently proposed spending cuts and additional borrowing to fill a nearly $2.7 billion budget gap caused by the withdrawal of the tax hikes.

Meanwhile, community activist Ojango Omondi from the Social Justice Centres Working Group in Nairobi said the cabinet dismissals were a "move towards justice."

However, he emphasised the importance of appointing new cabinet members who are accountable to the constitution and the rule of law.

IEA predicts significant slowdown in global oil demand growth

IEA predicts significant slowdown in global oil demand growth
King Charles speaks Welsh for celebrating 25th anniversary of Senedd

King Charles speaks Welsh for celebrating 25th anniversary of Senedd
Kenyan President fires almost entire cabinet amid nationwide protests

Kenyan President fires almost entire cabinet amid nationwide protests
Kate Middleton’s Wimbledon appearance awaited by Sussex squad

Kate Middleton’s Wimbledon appearance awaited by Sussex squad

World News

Kate Middleton’s Wimbledon appearance awaited by Sussex squad
Elon Musk wins $500 million lawsuit over Twitter layoffs
Kate Middleton’s Wimbledon appearance awaited by Sussex squad
Good news for registered Afghan refugees in Pakistan: ‘One-year extension’
Kate Middleton’s Wimbledon appearance awaited by Sussex squad
England's triumph talks take centre stage as Keir Starmer meets Joe Biden
Kate Middleton’s Wimbledon appearance awaited by Sussex squad
Donald Trump challenges Joe Biden to crazy $1 million golf match
Kate Middleton’s Wimbledon appearance awaited by Sussex squad
NATO allies join forces to boot Ukraine's air defences
Kate Middleton’s Wimbledon appearance awaited by Sussex squad
UN report reveals Russian missiles ‘directly hit’ hospital in Ukraine
Kate Middleton’s Wimbledon appearance awaited by Sussex squad
Malnutrition crisis 'worsens' in Gaza, UN experts report
Kate Middleton’s Wimbledon appearance awaited by Sussex squad
Gautam Adani to enter 'shipbuilding' at Mundra port
Kate Middleton’s Wimbledon appearance awaited by Sussex squad
Zelensky criticises Modi’s meeting with Putin: ‘Blow to peace efforts’
Kate Middleton’s Wimbledon appearance awaited by Sussex squad
White House responds to speculations about Joe Biden’s mental fitness
Kate Middleton’s Wimbledon appearance awaited by Sussex squad
June 2024 sets record as 'hottest' month ever
Kate Middleton’s Wimbledon appearance awaited by Sussex squad
Hamas accuses Benjamin Netanyahu of hindering ceasefire talks in Gaza