Kenyan President fires almost entire cabinet amid nationwide protests

Kenyan President William Ruto fired his entire cabinet on Thursday, July 11, except for the foreign minister, in response to nationwide protests, marking the biggest crisis of his two-year presidency.
As per Reuters, the protests, driven by youth opposing planned tax hikes, turned violent last month, resulting in at least 39 deaths during clashes with police.
Some demonstrators even briefly stormed parliament, leading Ruto to abandon the proposed taxes.
In a televised address, Ruto said, "I will immediately engage in extensive consultations across different sectors and political formations and other Kenyans, both in public and private, with the aim of setting up a broad-based government."
He also dismissed the attorney general but left the office of the deputy president unaffected.
Veteran anti-corruption activist John Githongo remarked that the cabinet changes were what Kenyans had been demanding, saying, "Let us see what happens now if the new ministers deal with big issues around corruption and just the arrogance and excess of his administration."
Ruto is under pressure from lenders like the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to reduce deficits while also addressing the rising cost of living for the population.
He recently proposed spending cuts and additional borrowing to fill a nearly $2.7 billion budget gap caused by the withdrawal of the tax hikes.
Meanwhile, community activist Ojango Omondi from the Social Justice Centres Working Group in Nairobi said the cabinet dismissals were a "move towards justice."
However, he emphasised the importance of appointing new cabinet members who are accountable to the constitution and the rule of law.