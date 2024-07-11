IEA predicts significant slowdown in global oil demand growth

The International Energy Agency (IEA) announced that global oil demand growth will slow to just under a million barrels per day (bpd) this year and next.
As per Reuters, this slowdown is partly due to a contraction in Chinese consumption in the second quarter, caused by economic problems.
In its monthly oil report, the IEA noted that global demand in the second quarter rose by only 710,000 bpd year-on-year, marking the smallest quarterly increase in over a year.
The IEA stated, "China's pre-eminence is fading. Last year the country accounted for 70% of global demand gains – this will decline to around 40% in 2024 and 2025."
Oil demand forecasts vary widely among experts, partly because of differing views on the pace of the world's transition to cleaner fuels.
While, the IEA predicts relatively low growth of 970,000 bpd this year, OPEC expects demand to rise by 2.25 million bpd, with China contributing significantly.
The IEA also forecasts a modest increase in oil supply, predicting growth of 770,000 bpd this year, bringing total supply to a record 103 million bpd.
Next year, supply growth is expected to more than double to 1.8 million bpd, led by the United States, Canada, Guyana, and Brazil.
Despite generally sluggish demand, the IEA believes that the demand for oil from the OPEC+ producer group will far exceed its current reduced production levels.
The agency predicts that the call on OPEC+ crude will be 42.2 million bpd in the third quarter of 2024 and 41.8 million bpd in the fourth quarter of 2024, surpassing June's output by 800,000 bpd and 400,000 bpd, respectively.
However, next year, the call on OPEC+ crude is expected to drop to 41.1 million bpd due to rising output from outside the bloc.