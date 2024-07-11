Sports

PCB revamps selection committee after T20 World Cup exit

The new selection committee will now include coaches of the white-ball and red-ball formats

  • by Web Desk
  • July 11, 2024
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced significant changes to its selection committee following the team's early exit from the T20 World Cup.

As per sources, the new selection committee will now include coaches of the white-ball and red-ball formats, along with the captain of the relevant format.

While, former cricketers Mohammad Yousuf and Asad Shafiq will also join the committee.

The changes were prompted by the disappointing performance of Babar Azam's team in the recent T20 World Cup.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has made these adjustments to the team management in an effort to improve future performance.

On Wednesday, the PCB confirmed that Abdul Razzaq and Wahab Riaz have been informed that their services are no longer required in the national selection committee.

Razzaq was part of both the men's and women's selection committees, while Wahab was a selector for the men's team.

Wahab was also removed from his position as senior team manager due to disciplinary issues, along with team manager Rana Mansoor.

Following his removal, Wahab expressed his sentiments on X (formerly Twitter), writing, "There is a lot I can say, but I don't want to be part of the blame games."

Along with his post, he also shared a letter, stating, "My time serving as a member of the selection committee for PCB comes to an end, I just want my people to know that I have served the game I love with faith and sincerity and have given 100 per cent for the betterment of Pakistan cricket."

