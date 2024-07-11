Hollywood

Kim Kardashian finally puts her ‘wild children on leash’

  • by Web Desk
  • July 11, 2024
Kim Kardashian was seen endlessly complaining about her “unruly” kids throughout this season of The Kardashians, but has now finally cracked the code to have peace at home.

Once mom-shaming her sisters for having “rigid children schedules,” she is now treading the very same path!

When all family members got together to film a promo on the latest episode of their series, the model admitted to a “strict mother” Khloe Kardashian of becoming stern herself.

And this change in her rule book has worked like a good old magic trick.

After wrapping up shoot, Kim Kardashian said, “I feel like work is my escape, my happy place, so I cannot believe I have a peaceful household.”

“For everyone?” Khloe Kardashian replied, and upon receiving a positive response, surprisingly added, “Wow, what’s different?”

Kim Kardashian then confessed, “I started to see a therapist and… I just saw her once… the simplest thing that she told me was to take down screen time.”

“Of course you’re like ‘duh.’ But having strict rules, they’re gonna fight and kick and scream for like a week and then you gotta get through it,” she explained.

Seeing her sibling toning the noise down in her mansion immediately made Khloe Kardashian curl up a smile.

