King Charles thanks Prince William for prioritizing royal duties over Euro semi-final

  • by Web Desk
  • July 11, 2024
King Charles has extended a heart of gratitude to Prince William after reportedly handing him other royal duties on the same day as England’s Euro semi-final.

On Thursday, July 11, Your Majesty was present at Senedd in honor of celebrating its 25th anniversary.

Once at the parliament, he delivered a speech in Welsh mixed with a bit of English!

And in this well-rounded tribute to Wales, King Charles didn’t forget to sneak in a wink at Prince William for letting go of his footballing passion as requested.

He said, “My respect and affection for the people of this ancient land have deepened with every passing year. It has given me great pleasure to see my son’s relationship with this special land continue.”

“Including him returning only this week to Anglesey – Ynys Mon – a place which I know means so much to him,” the monarch added.

It was on Tuesday that Prince William touched down in Anglesey for revisiting the RAF Valley.

Since the journey was quite tiring, he couldn’t take on the additional load of flying to Germany, where England clashed against Netherlands on Wednesday.

Knowing how highly strung was the Prince of Wales at the quarter final, it was sad to see him forgo this big opportunity on King Charles’ behest.

But Prince William will be making up for it by attending the last showdown on Sunday.

