China dominates global wind and solar plant construction

Almost two-thirds of the world's large wind and solar projects under construction are in China, significantly reducing the share of coal in electricity generation, according to research released on Thursday, July 11.
As per Reuters, the U.S.-based think tank Global Energy Monitor (GEM) reported that China is building 339 gigawatts (GW) of utility-scale wind and solar capacity, accounting for 64% of the global total.
This is over eight times more than the second-ranking U.S., which is constructing 40 GW.
China's rapid development is helping to meet the global goal of tripling renewable capacity by the end of 2030.
The report suggests that China should increase its climate pledges to the U.N. next year.
Meanwhile, Beijing is set to reach its 2030 goal of installing 1,200 GW of wind and solar by this month, six years ahead of schedule, according to the Sydney-based think tank Climate Energy Finance.
However, integrating the surge in renewables remains a challenge for China's coal-dominated grid, requiring faster development of transmission lines, said GEM research analyst Aiqun Yu.
A separate analysis by Carbon Brief showed that China generated a record low 53% of its electricity from coal in May, while non-fossil fuel sources accounted for a record 44%.
In May, coal's share fell from 60% in the previous year, while Solar power rose to 12% and wind to 11%, with hydropower, nuclear, and biomass making up the rest of the non-fossil fuel power.
The increase in renewable generation led to a 3.6% drop in carbon dioxide emissions from the power sector.
Moreover, data from China's National Bureau of Statistics showed a 29% increase in solar power, which did not include rooftop solar panels, thus missing about half of the solar electricity generated.