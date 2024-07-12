Royal

Prince William playing Wimbledon vs. Euro this week

Prince William faces two sports dilemmas

  • July 12, 2024


Prince William is in a cross this weekend as two of his favorite sports events are lined with a diary clash on Sunday.

While the grand finale of Men’s Single shall be rolling out in Wimbledon with a head start, the final instalment of the Euro tournament will see England clash against Spain a few hours later in Berlin.

Traditionally, the Prince of Wales would have taken wife Kate Middleton’s hand to be in attendance at the tennis court, as per Hello Magazine.

But since the royal princess has made no announcements yet because of her ongoing cancer treatments, it’s not clear whether she would be making a public appearance on July 14 or not.

As a patron of All England Club, Kate Middleton is the one who presents trophies to the winners at Wimbledon every year.

Debbie Jevans has however recently informed that the Duchess of Gloucester will be filling in for the Princess of Wales for 2024 shall she fail to show up.

This probably means that Prince William has made the call for touching down in Germany for supporting team England at the football stadium as the president of the Football Association.

Speculators suggest that if the Prince of Wales were to grace the tennis tournament, he would have been picked for handing those awards instead.

