Entertainment

‘The Shining’ star Shelley Duvall dead at 75: Cause of death revealed

Shelley Duvall, star of films like The Shining and Annie Hall, passed away at her home in Texas

  • by Web Desk
  • July 12, 2024
Shelley Duvall, star of films like The Shining and Annie Hall, passed away at her home in Texas
Shelley Duvall, star of films like The Shining and Annie Hall, passed away at her home in Texas

Shelley Duvall, the star of iconic movies like The Shining and Annie Hall, has passed away at the age of 75, her partner confirmed on Thursday, July 11.

Talking to The Hollywood Reporter, Duvall’s partner since 1989, Dan Gilroy, shared that the actress died of complications from diabetes in her sleep at her Texas home.

In a heartbreaking statement, Gilroy shared how Duvall ‘suffered’ a lot in her last days, telling THR, “My dear, sweet, wonderful life partner and friend left us. Too much suffering lately, now she’s free.”

“Fly away, beautiful Shelley,” Gilroy added.

Duvall, who was her mentor Robert Altman’s muse in seven of his films, started off her career with Altman’s 1970 film Brewster McCloud, after she was discovered by Altman agents while in junior college.

She went on to star in films like Altman’s Popeye, in which she played Olive Oyl alongside Robin Williams. She also starred in Altman’s McCabe & Mrs. Miller (1971), Thieves Like Us (1974), Nashville (1975), Buffalo Bill and the Indians, or Sitting Bull’s History Lesson (1976), and 3 Women (1977).

Duvall is perhaps best known for her scene-stealing role in Stanley Kubrick’s film adaptation of Stephen King’s The Shining, in which she played Wendy Torrance, alongside Jack Nicholson who played her husband. 

Winona Ryder from ‘Stranger Things’ makes relationship confessions

Winona Ryder from ‘Stranger Things’ makes relationship confessions
Prince William playing Wimbledon vs. Euro this week

Prince William playing Wimbledon vs. Euro this week
Prince William gets ‘hoarse voice’ from watching Euro semi-final at home

Prince William gets ‘hoarse voice’ from watching Euro semi-final at home
Expert reveals ‘key morning strategy’ for effective weight loss

Expert reveals ‘key morning strategy’ for effective weight loss

Entertainment News

Expert reveals ‘key morning strategy’ for effective weight loss
Kim Kardashian, Boris Johnson to attend Anant Ambani, Radhika’s wedding?
Expert reveals ‘key morning strategy’ for effective weight loss
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce to invite Prince William, Kate Middleton in wedding?
Expert reveals ‘key morning strategy’ for effective weight loss
Kim Soo Hyun sizzles at Eye on You fan meeting in Taipei
Expert reveals ‘key morning strategy’ for effective weight loss
Joe Jonas announces solo comeback with new single ‘Work It Out’
Expert reveals ‘key morning strategy’ for effective weight loss
Hoda Kotb reacts to fans shipping her with Kevin Costner
Expert reveals ‘key morning strategy’ for effective weight loss
Nicolas Cage's son Weston allegedly assaulted his mother, got arrested
Expert reveals ‘key morning strategy’ for effective weight loss
Blake Lively 'insists' Ryan Reynolds to wear 'Deadpool' mask at home
Expert reveals ‘key morning strategy’ for effective weight loss
Travis Kelce REVEALS whopping price of Taylor Swift's Super Bowl suite
Expert reveals ‘key morning strategy’ for effective weight loss
Kanye West retirement plans REVEALED
Expert reveals ‘key morning strategy’ for effective weight loss
Kris Jenner ‘feels great’ after hysterectomy surgery
Expert reveals ‘key morning strategy’ for effective weight loss
Adele, Ed Sheeran root for home team England at Euro 2024
Expert reveals ‘key morning strategy’ for effective weight loss
Katy Perry returns with new album after 4 years