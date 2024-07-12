‘The Shining’ star Shelley Duvall dead at 75: Cause of death revealed

Shelley Duvall, the star of iconic movies like The Shining and Annie Hall, has passed away at the age of 75, her partner confirmed on Thursday, July 11.
Talking to The Hollywood Reporter, Duvall’s partner since 1989, Dan Gilroy, shared that the actress died of complications from diabetes in her sleep at her Texas home.
In a heartbreaking statement, Gilroy shared how Duvall ‘suffered’ a lot in her last days, telling THR, “My dear, sweet, wonderful life partner and friend left us. Too much suffering lately, now she’s free.”
“Fly away, beautiful Shelley,” Gilroy added.
Duvall, who was her mentor Robert Altman’s muse in seven of his films, started off her career with Altman’s 1970 film Brewster McCloud, after she was discovered by Altman agents while in junior college.
She went on to star in films like Altman’s Popeye, in which she played Olive Oyl alongside Robin Williams. She also starred in Altman’s McCabe & Mrs. Miller (1971), Thieves Like Us (1974), Nashville (1975), Buffalo Bill and the Indians, or Sitting Bull’s History Lesson (1976), and 3 Women (1977).
Duvall is perhaps best known for her scene-stealing role in Stanley Kubrick’s film adaptation of Stephen King’s The Shining, in which she played Wendy Torrance, alongside Jack Nicholson who played her husband.