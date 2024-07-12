Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman’s prediction for Euros Cup finale laid bare

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman made the confidential declaration to support England's national team ahead of the highly anticipated Euros final.
The Deadpool star who is also a co-owner of the Welsh football team Wrexham, was questioned on England's prospects in the final at the London premier of his upcoming film the Deadpool and Wolverine.
He shared, “I'm a believer I think England's got the stuff, I really do,” adding, “With 1966 being the last. I mean come on this is the moment. It's gotta be coming home.”
Ryan showed his hopes for England, saying, “I don't pretend to be a football exert even though i have very close ties with Wrexham.”
He further noted, “All of my ulcers are from Wrexham. But I love it. I love the story telling part of it.”
Jackman also opened up his optimistic prediction for the highly anticipated, England’s face-off with Spain in the Euro Cup finale.
The Logan star shared, “Harry Kane is scoring a hat-trick.”
To note, after defeating the Netherlands in Dortmund on July 10, England qualified for the Euro Cup finals for the second consecutive year.
Now England will face Spain on Sunday, July 14, who secured their place in the final after defeating France 2-1 on Tuesday, July 9.