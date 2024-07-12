Akshay Kumar tests positive on Ambani's big day

Akshay Kumar will be missing out on Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding celebrations in Mumbai on Friday as he has tested positive for the coronavirus pandemic.
The OMG 2 actor will not only miss out on the Ambani wedding but also the final leg of his promotions for his latest release Sarfira, according to sources.
Kumar starting feeling unwell after some crew members of his promotions team contracted COVID symptoms and tested positive in the wee hours of Friday.
Anant had personally invited the Ram Setu star to his wedding, which he won’t be able to attend as he is currently in quarantine.
To note, the Cuttputtli star therefore was a guest at Ambani’s Jamnagar pre-wedding celebrations earlier this year where he showed off his killer dance moves.
In an interview with HT, Kumar after the Jamnagar event had only good things to say about that night, “It happened around 3 in the morning. It was grand of course, but besides that the Ambani family was so loving and caring, they left no stone unturned to make everyone feel included. Anant and Radhika were very gracious hosts, may Mahakaal bless the happy couple.”
To note, this ain’t the first time the Raksha Bandhan star has contracted the virus as he previously fell victim to it in 2021
“I wish to inform everyone that, earlier this morning, I have tested positive for Covid-19. Following all the protocols I have immediately isolated myself. I am under home quarantine and have sought necessary medical care,” he had shared a statement on Twitter, formerly X at that time.
He tested positive again in 2022 just before representing his home country India at the Cannes Film Festival.
“Was really looking forward to rooting for our cinema at the India Pavilion at #Cannes2022, but have sadly tested positive for Covid. Will rest it out. Loads of best wishes to you and your entire team, @ianuragthakur. Will really miss being there,” he wrote.
Akshay Kumar is one of the first celebrity to have contracted the virus with the rise of the new wave in 2024.