Princess Kate's absence from major sport event confirmed by Kensington Palace: Details

  • by Web Desk
  • July 12, 2024
Kensington Palace has issued a health update on Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, ahead of her anticipated appearance at a major sporting event.

According to OK Magazine, the palace has officially announced that Princess of Wales will not be present for Prince William's yearly charity polo tournament on Windsor's polo pitch on Friday, July 12.

In an effort to collect money for charitable causes, the Prince of Wales will participate in the Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup in 2024 at Windsor Great Park's Guards Polo Club.

William will participate in the event for the thirteenth time; this year's total estimated fundraising is £1 million, bringing the total to well than £13 million.

But Kate won't be able to provide her support because she is receiving chemotherapy for cancer.

It has been confirmed by Kensington Palace that she would not be witnessing her husband participate in the event.

Kate, who is the patron of The All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club, attendance at the Wimbledon finals on July 13 and 14 is still not confirmed,

To note, Princess Kate has made a brief comeback to the public eye with her family for Trooping the Colour in June.

