Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's marital home up for $68M sale amid divorce rumors

  by Web Desk
  July 12, 2024
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck spark their divorce speculations as their Beverly Hills apartment goes up for grab in the market.

As per the listing, the 12-bedroom, 24-bathroom California apartment was "recently renovated with the highest level of quality" within the last four months and includes top-notch perks such as a bar, lounge, fully equipped gym, courts for basketball and pickleball, sports lounge, and boxing ring.

Moreover, it also features a 5,000 sq. ft. guest penthouse long with a caretaker house, a two-bedroom guard house, a 12-car garage space, and a parking for 80 vehicles.

The listing came after a source told PEOPLE a month ago that the celebrity couple was planning to sell the property which they purchased for about $60 million in May 2023.

Ben and Jennifer, who apparently invested about 2 years in search of their ideal love nest expanded over 38,000 sq. ft. are now demanding $68 million from the potential buyers.

The couple, who tied the knot on July 16, 2022, spent the Fourth of July holiday apart.

Despite ongoing divorce rumors, the Justice League actor and wife, Jennifer Lopez have opted to remain tight-lipped on the speculations. However, their recent actions have only fueled the rumors further.

