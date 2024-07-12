Aiman Khan enjoys rainy day at a beach

Entertainment

  • by Web Desk
  • July 12, 2024
Aiman Khan headed out for a family day at the beach to ring in the monsoon season!

Taking to her Instagram handle on Thursday, the Mann Ke Moti actress shared a footage featuring memorable moments at the beach.


Her twin sister including Minal Khan and and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram also joined them for the adventure day out.

The video kicked off with the rain splattering on the car’s windscreen as the khan family made their way to their beach loft.

In the clip shared, little Amal Muneeb was spotted having fun with her dad while Muneeb too rode a horse along the shore.

While the other twin sisters walked by the shore holding hands decked in an all-black look for the day followed by breathtaking insights of the beach.

“Perfect time, perfect weather, and perfect beach house, Loved everything about beach loft and cannot wait to visit again,” the Baandi starlet wrote as caption.

Shortly after the video did rounds, Khan’s die-hard fans rushed to the comments section to pour love.

One fan wrote, “ Can’t get over this day.”

“ Aiman you are the best my love,” the other added.

“ So beautiful,” the third expressed.

The other effused, “ What a day it was.”

This is not the first time Khan turned beach bum as back during the pandemic days when Pakistan eased the coronavirus restrictions the two sisters rushed to the beach for some fun and frolic.

Aiman Khan is wife to Muneeb Butt and shares two kids, Amal and Miraal. 

