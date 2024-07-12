Royal

Princess Anne returns to Royal Duties for the first time since hospitalization

Princess Anne marked her comeback to her Royal duties

  • by Web Desk
  • July 12, 2024
Princess Anne made her first public appearance since her recent hospitalization, gradually resuming her royal duties with her visit.

On Friday, July 12, the Princess Royal marked her comeback with a visit to the Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) National Championships at Hartpury University and Hartpury College in Gloucestershire.

This first visit marked her comeback to her royal duties after being hospitalized for a concussion and minor injuries following a horse-related incident last month.

The event marks the 55th anniversary of the RDA, an organization close to Princess Anne's heart.

She became the patron of the RDA in November 1971 and has been its president since March 1986. Anne was welcomed by RDA UK Chair Helena Vega Lozano and Chief Executive Michael Bishop.

Princess Anne also received tribute from the Bishop, "We are honored to welcome The Princess Royal to our flagship event the RDA National Championships, at which we are celebrating our 55th anniversary and delighted that she has chosen to join us as she returns to royal duties.”

The Bishop added, “As our President, The Princess holds a very special place in the hearts of the entire RDA community and has helped us celebrate many significant milestones and provided invaluable support for over five decades."

Princess also met the winners, deliver awards, and mingle with fans in the arena during her visit

Royal News

King Charles sends encouraging message to cancer patient
Princess Kate's absence from major sport event confirmed by Kensington Palace: Details
Travis Kelce brushes off Harry, Megan at ESPY Awards after meeting Prince William
Meghan Markle shows up to support Prince Harry at controversial event
Prince Harry breaks silence for first time on backlash at ESPY Awards
Prince Harry remembers Princess Diana at controversial event
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive huge shoutout from Serena Williams
Prince Harry proudly accepts Pat Tillman trophy at 2024 ESPY Award show
Prince William playing Wimbledon vs. Euro this week
Prince William gets ‘hoarse voice’ from watching Euro semi-final at home
King Charles thanks Prince William for prioritizing royal duties over Euro semi-final
King Charles speaks Welsh for celebrating 25th anniversary of Senedd