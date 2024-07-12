K.P. Sharma Oli set to lead new 'coalition government' in Nepal

Nepal is on track to establish a new coalition government led by politician K.P. Sharma Oli.
This comes after Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal failed to secure a vote of confidence in parliament on Friday, July 12, concluding his tumultuous 20-month term
As per Reuters, since ending its 239-year monarchy in 2008, Nepal has experienced ongoing political instability, and Oli's upcoming administration will be the 14th since that time.
The political dynamics in Nepal are closely watched by neighboring countries China and India, both of which have significant interests in the nation.
Dahal, 69, was forced to resign or prove his majority after his largest ally, the Communist Unified Marxist Leninist (UML) party led by Oli, withdrew support last week.
Oli, who has been prime minister twice before, secured enough seats for a majority through a deal with the centrist Nepali Congress (NC) in late June.
However, the date for the new government to take office has not been set.
Dahal, a former Maoist rebel chief, needed at least 138 votes in the 275-member parliament to retain power.
Only 63 of the 258 lawmakers present voted for him, while 194 voted against, and one abstained.
Parliament Speaker Dev Raj Ghimire stated, "The confidence vote sought by Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal has been rejected."
Dahal's third term as prime minister, which began in December 2022, saw him change his main coalition partner three times and seek a vote of confidence five times, including the one he lost on Friday.