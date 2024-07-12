World

ICJ to deliver opinion on legal implications of Israel's occupation of Palestine

  • by Web Desk
  • July 12, 2024
The International Court of Justice (ICJ) announced on Friday, July 12, that it will issue its advisory opinion on the legal implications of Israel's occupation of Palestinian territories on July 19.

This decision follows a request made by the United Nations General Assembly in 2022.

A record 52 countries presented arguments regarding the legal ramifications of Israel's actions in the territories during a hearing in February.

Despite Israel's history of disregarding such advisory opinions, the forthcoming ICJ ruling could heighten political pressure, particularly given the ongoing nine-month conflict between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The ICJ, which operates under the auspices of the United Nations, is the principal judicial body tasked with resolving disputes between nations and providing advisory opinions on international legal issues.

The court's decision will be delivered during a public session at 3 p.m. at the Peace Palace in The Hague. Judge Nawaf Salam, the President of the ICJ, will read the Advisory Opinion.

