Anant- Radhika wedding : John Cena's pose at the event leaves tongues wagging

The legendary WWE wrestler John Cena struck a famous pose ' You can't see me' at Anant Ambani and Radikhas wedding event that is going on in full swing.
The 47 year old persona arrived in Mumbai on July 12 for the nuptials looking his traditional best in a blue bandhgala kurta and white pants.
The wrestler also embraced the art of wearing a pagdi on his head before the wedding festivities kicked off
Cena made headlines with his epic pose after announcing surprise retirement from the WWE during the Money In the Bank Premium Live event in Toronto where he made a style statement in a t-shirt that had words the 'Last Time Is Now' crafted on it.
" Tonight I announce my retirement" said the WWE star in the ring.
John Cena grabbed eyeballs with his latest appearance at the wedding.