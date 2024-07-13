Entertainment

Anant- Radhika wedding : John Cena's pose at the event leaves tongues wagging

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant tie the knot on July 12

  • by Web Desk
  • July 13, 2024


The legendary WWE wrestler John Cena struck a famous pose ' You can't see me' at Anant Ambani and Radikhas wedding event that is going on in full swing.

The 47 year old persona arrived in Mumbai on July 12 for the nuptials looking his traditional best in a blue bandhgala kurta and white pants.

The wrestler also embraced the art of wearing a pagdi on his head before the wedding festivities kicked off

Cena made headlines with his epic pose after announcing surprise retirement from the WWE during the Money In the Bank Premium Live event in Toronto where he made a style statement in a t-shirt that had words the 'Last Time Is Now' crafted on it.

" Tonight I announce my retirement" said the WWE star in the ring.

John Cena grabbed eyeballs with his latest appearance at the wedding. 

Arjun Kapoor's candid conversation with paps goes viral : Watch

Arjun Kapoor's candid conversation with paps goes viral : Watch

Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra turn fashion inspiration with wedding OOTD

Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra turn fashion inspiration with wedding OOTD

Deepika Padukone takes red to another level at Anant Radhikas nuptials

Deepika Padukone takes red to another level at Anant Radhikas nuptials
Anant- Radhika wedding : John Cena's pose at the event leaves tongues wagging

Anant- Radhika wedding : John Cena's pose at the event leaves tongues wagging

Entertainment News

Anant- Radhika wedding : John Cena's pose at the event leaves tongues wagging
Arjun Kapoor's candid conversation with paps goes viral : Watch
Anant- Radhika wedding : John Cena's pose at the event leaves tongues wagging
Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra turn fashion inspiration with wedding OOTD
Anant- Radhika wedding : John Cena's pose at the event leaves tongues wagging
Deepika Padukone takes red to another level at Anant Radhikas nuptials
Anant- Radhika wedding : John Cena's pose at the event leaves tongues wagging
Nick Jonas, wife Priyanka Chopra dance their heart out at Anant-Radhika's wedding
Anant- Radhika wedding : John Cena's pose at the event leaves tongues wagging
Kim Kardashian, Khloe surprise Indians with THIS ride amid Anant-Radhika wedding
Anant- Radhika wedding : John Cena's pose at the event leaves tongues wagging
Kris Jenner to undergo hysterectomy surgery for ovarian cyst
Anant- Radhika wedding : John Cena's pose at the event leaves tongues wagging
Jack Quaid admits to perks of being 'nepo baby'
Anant- Radhika wedding : John Cena's pose at the event leaves tongues wagging
Travis Kelce dedicates Karaoke triumph to girlfriend Taylor Swift
Anant- Radhika wedding : John Cena's pose at the event leaves tongues wagging
Aiman Khan enjoys rainy day at a beach
Anant- Radhika wedding : John Cena's pose at the event leaves tongues wagging
Anant-Radhika wedding: AR Rahman, Udit Narayan to grace the stage?
Anant- Radhika wedding : John Cena's pose at the event leaves tongues wagging
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's marital home up for $68M sale amid divorce rumors
Anant- Radhika wedding : John Cena's pose at the event leaves tongues wagging
Akshay Kumar tests positive for COVID-19 on Ambani's big day