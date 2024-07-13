Entertainment

Arjun Kapoor's candid conversation with paps goes viral : Watch

Arjun Kapoor receives a shoutout from the paparazzi over his recent wedding OOTD

  • by Web Desk
  • July 13, 2024


Arjun Kapoor indulged in an amusing banter with the shutterbugs at Anant Ambani's big day.

The Sardar's Grandson actor's conversation with the paps has been winning hearts.

As the actor made a dapper statement, the photographers flooded him with compliments.

By turning back, the 2 States star revealed, " Mere Yaar ki Shadi Hai" which he had imprinted over the kurta.

Hinting towards the glittery outfit Arjun wore at the event, one pap said, "There's only one diamond."

Arjun in an enthusiastic mood also asked, " How many heroes have got this compliment from you? "

Also the comments section of the viral post was filled with reactions from fans.

One wrote, " Baba is here."

Another posted, " Looking good."

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's much-awaited wedding celebrations have finally arrived after a star-studded Sangeet and Haldi bash. 

Boney Kapoor's beloved son appeared in high spirits post his breakup drama with girlfriend Malaika Arora, who denied rumors of their alleged split. 

Arjun Kapoor has been a victim of intense backlash since he sparked dating rumors with the divorced Malaika Arora. 

