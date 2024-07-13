Alec Baldwin reacts emotionally as judge drops 'Rust' manslaughter charges

Alec Baldwin was visibly overcome with emotion in court today as a judge unexpectedly dismissed the involuntary manslaughter case against him in connection with the tragic on-set shooting on the film Rust.
On July 12, the Aviator actor broke down in tears after the Rust case judge dismissed the involuntary manslaughter accusation against him, as the defence team claimed that the prosecution had concealed evidence.
A portion of Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer's reasoning for dismissing the case with prejudice was, “the late discovery of this evidence during the trial has impeded the effective use of evidence in such a way that it has impacted the fundamental fairness of the proceedings.”
“The state is highly culpable for its failure to provide this evidence to the defendant,” Marlowe Sommer said.
“The state’s willful withholding of this information was intentional and deliberate. If this conduct does not rise to the level of bad faith it certainly does come so near to bad faith as to show signs of scorching prejudice,” the judge added.
On Friday, the third day of the trial, Baldwin's lawyer Luke Nikas requested that the case against his client be dismissed.
He said that the prosecution had concealed evidence that could have provided insight into how live ammunition was brought onto the Rust set in the Western film from 2021.
To note, on the movie set, Baldwin—who was accused by a grand jury in January—was practising a scene when the revolver he was holding went off, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.