Prince Harry’s surprise gift draws haters ‘into the saga’

Prince Harry has given a surprise “gift” to his haters that will seemingly drag them “into the saga.”
The Duke of Sussex won the Pat Tillman Award for his service to the veteran community at the 2024 ESPYS Awards.
Royal expert Dr Tessa Dunlop told The Mirror: "Tonight Prince Harry will accept the Tillman Award for Service at the 2024 ESPYS. Think America's version of Sporting Oscars and you're almost there, with this year's event more high profile than ever thanks to an almighty hoo-ha over the Duke's eligibility for the prize.”
Prior to the award show, a petition was signed by thousands of people to revoke the Spare author’s award.
Harry’s wife Meghan Markle also showed up at the event to support her partner.
"Early on Pat Tillman's bereaved mother Mary was dragged into the saga: apparently she was 'shocked as to why they would select such a controversial and divisive individual to receive the award',” the expert added.
Tessa explained, “Her response is understandable given the disproportionate backlash which has surprised and hurt Harry. But commentators have deliberately missed the point. Like it or not, the Duke has a gift: that gift is his ability to serve the veteran community credibly and publicly.”
Prince Harry’s dedication to the Invictus Games is the “reason” for him winning the esteemed.