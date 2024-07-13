Entertainment

Here's why Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez serious about selling home

  by Web Desk
  July 13, 2024
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s decision to list their house for sale is a clear indicator of their intent to move the property swiftly, according to a celebrity realtor.

As per PEOPLE, Flagg shared the possible reason for the couple's decision to publicly list their Beverly Hills estate, which the Gone Girl star and The Mother starlet put up for sale a day later for $68 million that the two paid for the house in May 2023.

The asking price is "relatively close to what they paid for it," according to Flagg, who is not involved in the transaction, which "means they really want to move the property."

"With that said, I’m also going to take [a guess] that they’re not going to walk out of this making money. They’re going to either break even or take a small loss," he added.

Flagg further noted that that "generally, people do not sell their primary residence a year after they buy it unless there is a divorce, a death, or some kind of desperation."

He also argued that the current news surrounding the couple during marital turmoil won't be a "deterrent" for a buyer.

To note, a source informed the outlet that prospective purchasers shown "very little initial interest" in the 38,000-square-foot mansion, which has 12 bedrooms, 24 bathrooms, and a number of extras like a fully furnished gym and sports centre.

"After privately showing the house for a few weeks, they had very little interest. Publicly listing it was the next natural step," the source said.

To note, Bennifer started living apart in May and has been separated for most of the summer, including the Fourth of July vacation, Affleck packed up his belongings and left their Beverly Hills mansion.

