Zendaya to kick off 'Euphoria' S3 filming in January 2025

'Euphoria' seasons 1 and 2 are currently streaming on Max

  by Web Desk
  July 13, 2024
HBO has officially greenlit the third season of its hit drama series Euphoria, with production set to begin in January 2025 with the main cast, including Zendaya.

Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow, and Hunter Schafer, are also expected to return.

According to a statement released by HBO, Executive Vice President of Programming and Head of HBO Drama Series and Films Francesca Orsi expressed her excitement about the upcoming season.

“I am thrilled that we are ready to begin production on Euphoria in January,” she revealed in the statement.

Orsi went on to share, “We could not be happier with our creative partnership with [creator] Sam [Levinson] and this incredible cast.”

"We look forward to bringing this new season of Euphoria to life for the fans,” she added.

Although HBO renewed Euphoria for a third season in February 2022, the show's production was put on hold in March 2022.

Euphoria's second season ended with a dramatic cliffhanger, leaving fans wondering about the fate of Fezco (Angus Cloud) and the aftermath of Ashtray's (Javon Walton) tragic death.

Unfortunately, Angus Cloud passed away in August 2023 due to an accidental drug overdose and the fate of his beloved character on Euphoria remains uncertain.

Barbie Ferreira's departure from the series in August 2022 also leaves questions about the future of her character, Kat Hernandez.

Euphoria seasons 1 and 2 are currently streaming on Max.

