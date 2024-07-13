Royal

Meghan Markle's £415 Staud dress at ESPY sparks frenzy

Make Markle attended 2024 ESPY awards to support husband Prince Harry

  July 13, 2024
Meghan Markle’s expensive sleeveless dress at the ESPY award has drawn too much attention from all corners of social media.

Nietziens were confused about the designer of the Duchess of Sussex's attire.

People Magazine reported that Meghan donned a dazzling custom Oscar de la Renta design for the date night with husband Prince Harry at the award show.

The social media account, What Meghan Wore, released a statement, "Meghan's dress was reported to be by Oscar de la Renta per People Magazine. However, we also received confirmation that the dress is by Staud - from the Spring 2024 collection."

The famous Staud outfit originally cost £415 but it was reduced to £290 as Meghan’s fans swarmed the website.

Considering the recent hype, Vogue also reported about the iconic dress.

The statement read, "[Meghan] joined Harry (who was being presented with the Pat Tillman Award for Service) on the red carpet wearing a backless white dress by Staud."

For the unversed, Harry won the Pat Tillman Award for his service to the veteran community.

Princess Kate prepares to issue crucial health statement ahead of Wimbledon
Princess Anne breaks silence after her tragic horse incident
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle become 'noise in background' for Prince William
Prince Harry's alleged move sparks royal rift with Prince William, Princess Kate
Prince Harry’s surprise gift draws haters ‘into the saga’
Princess Anne returns to Royal Duties for the first time since hospitalization
King Charles sends encouraging message to cancer patient
Princess Kate's absence from major sport event confirmed by Kensington Palace: Details
Travis Kelce brushes off Harry, Megan at ESPY Awards after meeting Prince William
Meghan Markle shows up to support Prince Harry at controversial event
Prince Harry breaks silence for first time on backlash at ESPY Awards
Prince Harry remembers Princess Diana at controversial event