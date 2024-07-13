Meghan Markle's £415 Staud dress at ESPY sparks frenzy

Meghan Markle’s expensive sleeveless dress at the ESPY award has drawn too much attention from all corners of social media.
Nietziens were confused about the designer of the Duchess of Sussex's attire.
People Magazine reported that Meghan donned a dazzling custom Oscar de la Renta design for the date night with husband Prince Harry at the award show.
The social media account, What Meghan Wore, released a statement, "Meghan's dress was reported to be by Oscar de la Renta per People Magazine. However, we also received confirmation that the dress is by Staud - from the Spring 2024 collection."
The famous Staud outfit originally cost £415 but it was reduced to £290 as Meghan’s fans swarmed the website.
Considering the recent hype, Vogue also reported about the iconic dress.
The statement read, "[Meghan] joined Harry (who was being presented with the Pat Tillman Award for Service) on the red carpet wearing a backless white dress by Staud."
For the unversed, Harry won the Pat Tillman Award for his service to the veteran community.