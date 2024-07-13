NASA's James Webb Telescope captures cosmic dance of 'Penguin and Egg' galaxies

The James Webb Space Telescope has captured a remarkable image of two galaxies, nicknamed the Penguin and the Egg, in celebration of the observatory’s second anniversary.
Launched on December 25, 2021, the Webb telescope released its first science observations on July 12, 2022, and has since provided unprecedented views of the universe using infrared light.
Webb's latest image showcases the Penguin and Egg galaxies, also known as Arp 142, located 326 million light-years away in the Hydra constellation.
The galaxies resemble a penguin guarding an egg and are about 100,000 light-years apart.
Webb's Near-Infrared Camera and Mid-Infrared Instrument reveal a blue haze representing a mix of stars and gas connecting the galaxies.
Astronomers estimate that these galaxies first interacted between 25 million to 75 million years ago and will eventually merge into a single galaxy.
Cosmic transformation:
The Penguin galaxy, initially a spiral, has been reshaped by interactions with the Egg galaxy.
Its center now resembles the Penguin’s eye, while its spiral arms look like a beak, head, backbone, and tail.
The interactions have triggered waves of star formation, visible as feathers in the Penguin’s tail.
In contrast, the Egg galaxy has remained largely unchanged.
It is filled with aging stars and contains less gas and dust, preventing significant structural disturbances.