Sci-Tech

NASA's James Webb Telescope captures cosmic dance of 'Penguin and Egg' galaxies

The galaxies resemble a penguin guarding an egg and are about 100,000 light-years apart

  • by Web Desk
  • July 13, 2024


The James Webb Space Telescope has captured a remarkable image of two galaxies, nicknamed the Penguin and the Egg, in celebration of the observatory’s second anniversary.

Launched on December 25, 2021, the Webb telescope released its first science observations on July 12, 2022, and has since provided unprecedented views of the universe using infrared light.

Webb's latest image showcases the Penguin and Egg galaxies, also known as Arp 142, located 326 million light-years away in the Hydra constellation.

The galaxies resemble a penguin guarding an egg and are about 100,000 light-years apart.

Webb's Near-Infrared Camera and Mid-Infrared Instrument reveal a blue haze representing a mix of stars and gas connecting the galaxies.

Astronomers estimate that these galaxies first interacted between 25 million to 75 million years ago and will eventually merge into a single galaxy.

Cosmic transformation:

The Penguin galaxy, initially a spiral, has been reshaped by interactions with the Egg galaxy. 

Its center now resembles the Penguin’s eye, while its spiral arms look like a beak, head, backbone, and tail. 

The interactions have triggered waves of star formation, visible as feathers in the Penguin’s tail.

In contrast, the Egg galaxy has remained largely unchanged.

It is filled with aging stars and contains less gas and dust, preventing significant structural disturbances.

NASA's James Webb Telescope captures cosmic dance of 'Penguin and Egg' galaxies

NASA's James Webb Telescope captures cosmic dance of 'Penguin and Egg' galaxies
Harry Styles gives cryptic message to England football team

Harry Styles gives cryptic message to England football team
Kim Kardashian defies dress code at lavish $600M Ambani wedding

Kim Kardashian defies dress code at lavish $600M Ambani wedding
Meta lifts restrictions on Donald Trump’s social media accounts

Meta lifts restrictions on Donald Trump’s social media accounts

Sci-Tech News

Meta lifts restrictions on Donald Trump’s social media accounts
Elon Musk's X violates EU online content regulations, faces potential fines
Meta lifts restrictions on Donald Trump’s social media accounts
SpaceX Falcon 9 suffers rare failure, threatening Starlink launch
Meta lifts restrictions on Donald Trump’s social media accounts
Google Photos may introduce 'My Week' feature for sharing weekly highlights
Meta lifts restrictions on Donald Trump’s social media accounts
Google and Apple partner to 'simplify photo transfers' across devices
Meta lifts restrictions on Donald Trump’s social media accounts
Top 10 least populated countries in world: Find out
Meta lifts restrictions on Donald Trump’s social media accounts
WhatsApp enhances group messaging safety with new feature
Meta lifts restrictions on Donald Trump’s social media accounts
YouTube Music testing new AI-powered ‘custom radio’ feature
Meta lifts restrictions on Donald Trump’s social media accounts
WhatsApp for Android to get new Meta AI feature
Meta lifts restrictions on Donald Trump’s social media accounts
WhatsApp to update verification check marks on Android
Meta lifts restrictions on Donald Trump’s social media accounts
NASA discovers asteroid with 'Moon' during recent Earth flybys
Meta lifts restrictions on Donald Trump’s social media accounts
Google Chrome enhances 'Listen to this Page' with background playback option
Meta lifts restrictions on Donald Trump’s social media accounts
Scientists confirm Earth's core slows down 'dramatically': Details