Kate Middleton may grace men's final at Wimbledon amid cancer battle

  • July 13, 2024
Kate Middleton might attend the men's final at Wimbledon this year.

Kensington Palace has confirmed that the Princess of Wales is ready to attend the men’s singles on Sunday as she continues to heal.

However, Kate won’t be able to attend the women's champion crowned on Saturday.

As reported by GB News, Kate might hand trophies to the winner.

Former royal butler Paul Burrell shared that Prince William "will decide whether she's fit enough" to attend Wimbledon, and added that the Prince of Wales "knows the world will want to see her.”

Burell continued, "William controls this household and William will decide whether she’s well enough to do this because he’s the one that protects the family - fiercely."

Traditionally, Kate has attended many matches at Wimbledon after getting married to William.

Earlier, a source also shared with The Daily Beast that Princess Kate would "dearly love" to attend Wimbledon at the weekend and present the trophies to the winners.

To note the Princess of Wales was diagnosed with cancer in March and has since been receiving preventive chemotherapy.

Kate Middleton made her first appearance at the Trooping the Colour event.

