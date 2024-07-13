World

School building collapse in Nigeria kills 21, injures 30

School building collapsed in Jos, central Nigeria, while students were taking an exam

  July 13, 2024
Twenty-one people died after a school building collapsed in Jos, central Nigeria, while students were taking an exam.

As per CNN, the two-story building's collapse also resulted in 30 people being hospitalized, according to Nigeria’s National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

NEMA confirmed that students were among the deceased, but did not specify the number. 

Around 120 people were trapped when the building collapsed.

Plateau State Governor Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang expressed deep sympathy to the families of the students and staff of St. Academy School. 

He called the incident an "avoidable tragedy," citing the school's weak structure and unsafe location near a riverbank.

However, local hospitals have been directed to provide treatment without requiring documentation or payment. 

The government has also urged schools with similar safety issues to close down.

Building collapses often occur in Nigeria because of weak construction standards and the use of low-quality materials. 

