World

Israeli airstrike in Gaza kills 71 Palestinians in designated humanitarian area

The Gaza health ministry reported that 289 people were injured in the strike

  • by Web Desk
  • July 13, 2024
An Israeli airstrike in Gaza killed at least 71 Palestinians on Saturday, with the Hamas-run health ministry reporting over 289 injuries.

As per Reuters, the attack occurred in the al-Mawasi area near Khan Younis, which the Israeli military had designated as a humanitarian zone and urged Palestinians to seek shelter there.

Israel stated that the strike targeted senior Hamas leaders, including Mohammed Deif, the head of Hamas's military wing, and Rafa Salama, the commander for Khan Younis.

The Israeli official described the intelligence as "accurate" and claimed the strike was in an "open area" with "only Hamas terrorists and no civilians."

However, Hamas refuted these claims, labelling them as false and aimed at justifying the attack. 

They highlighted that such claims have been proven false in the past.

Eyewitnesses described the aftermath as resembling an earthquake, with footage showing smoldering wreckage and casualties being loaded onto stretchers.

Hospitals in the area are overwhelmed, with scenes of chaos and patients being treated on the floor.

Over 38,400 Palestinians have been killed in the conflict, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.

Furthermore, ceasefire negotiations held in Qatar and Egypt recently ended without success.

World News

School building collapse in Nigeria kills 21, injures 30
Meta lifts restrictions on Donald Trump’s social media accounts
ICJ to deliver opinion on legal implications of Israel's occupation of Palestine
K.P. Sharma Oli set to lead new 'coalition government' in Nepal
Joe Biden vows to ‘keep moving’ in general election race
China dominates global wind and solar plant construction
IEA predicts significant slowdown in global oil demand growth
Kenyan President fires almost entire cabinet amid nationwide protests
Elon Musk wins $500 million lawsuit over Twitter layoffs
Good news for registered Afghan refugees in Pakistan: ‘One-year extension’
England's triumph talks take centre stage as Keir Starmer meets Joe Biden
Donald Trump challenges Joe Biden to crazy $1 million golf match