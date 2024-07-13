Israeli airstrike in Gaza kills 71 Palestinians in designated humanitarian area

An Israeli airstrike in Gaza killed at least 71 Palestinians on Saturday, with the Hamas-run health ministry reporting over 289 injuries.
As per Reuters, the attack occurred in the al-Mawasi area near Khan Younis, which the Israeli military had designated as a humanitarian zone and urged Palestinians to seek shelter there.
Israel stated that the strike targeted senior Hamas leaders, including Mohammed Deif, the head of Hamas's military wing, and Rafa Salama, the commander for Khan Younis.
The Israeli official described the intelligence as "accurate" and claimed the strike was in an "open area" with "only Hamas terrorists and no civilians."
However, Hamas refuted these claims, labelling them as false and aimed at justifying the attack.
They highlighted that such claims have been proven false in the past.
Eyewitnesses described the aftermath as resembling an earthquake, with footage showing smoldering wreckage and casualties being loaded onto stretchers.
Hospitals in the area are overwhelmed, with scenes of chaos and patients being treated on the floor.
Over 38,400 Palestinians have been killed in the conflict, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.
Furthermore, ceasefire negotiations held in Qatar and Egypt recently ended without success.