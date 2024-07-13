World

Iran's president-elect aims to improve relations with Europe

Masoud Pezeshkian won Iran’s presidential election last Saturday, defeating hardline rival Saeed Jalili

  • by Web Desk
  • July 13, 2024
Iran's president-elect aims to improve relations with Europe

Iran’s president-elect Masoud Pezeshkian expressed his desire to strengthen ties with Europe despite accusing the continent of failing to meet commitments related to US sanctions.

In an article for the Tehran Times, Pezeshkian emphasised the importance of constructive dialogue based on mutual respect.

In 2018, the US, under then-President Donald Trump, withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and reimposed sanctions, a move regretted by the EU, UK, France, and Germany.

Pezeshkian criticized European countries for not fulfilling 11 commitments aimed at mitigating the impact of US sanctions on Iran's economy.

These commitments included facilitating banking transactions, protecting companies from US sanctions, and promoting investments in Iran.

Pezeshkian, a 69-year-old heart surgeon and lawmaker, won Iran’s presidential election last Saturday, defeating hardline rival Saeed Jalili.

As a reformist, Pezeshkian favors dialogue over Iran’s nuclear program to address both domestic and international issues.

He reiterated that Iran’s defense doctrine does not include nuclear weapons and urged the US to reconsider its policy of regional confrontation.

Despite his intentions, Pezeshkian will ultimately defer to Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, who has criticized efforts to improve relations with the West.

