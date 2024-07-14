Entertainment

Richard Simmons found dead at 76

Fitness guru Simmons was found unresponsive at his Hollywood Hills homes on Saturday, July 13

  July 14, 2024
  • July 14, 2024
Iconic fitness personality Richard Simmons has passed away at the age of 76.

NBC News reported that Simmons was found unresponsive at his Hollywood Hills homes on Saturday, July 13, as per law enforcement sources.

The tragic news comes just a day after Simmons shared a special message for his fans on his socials, after his birthday.

Taking to his social media on Friday, Simmons wrote: “Thank you…I never got so many messages about my birthday in my life! I am sitting here writing emails. Have a most beautiful rest of your Friday. Love, Richard.”

While the cause of death has not yet been made clear, it is pertinent to mention that in March this year, Simmons shared that he had been diagnosed with Basel Cell Carcinoma, a type of skin cancer.

Simmons later implied that the ‘issue’ of his cancer had been resolved following ‘three procedures’ with his cancer doctor, Dr. Ralph A. Massey.

Simmons rose to fame in the 1970s and 80s with his workout videos; as per his website, “By delivering a serious message with his trademark humor, he has helped millions of overweight men and women lose more than 3,000,000 pounds by adopting sensible, balanced eating programs and exercise regimes that are energetic, fun and motivating.” 

