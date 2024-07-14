Entertainment

Roger Federer says THIS about his uncanny resemblance to Arbaaz Khan

Roger Federer is Bollywood star Arbaaz Khan's lookalike

  • by Web Desk
  • July 14, 2024


Tennis legend Roger Federer has reacted to the Bollywood star Arbaaz Khan being his lookalike. 

Many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Katrina Kaif have their lookalikes and so does Arbaaz Khan, who resembles famous tennis player Roger Federer. 

While many times Arbaaz has been vocal about the lookalike situation, this is the first time Ferderer is offering his two cents on it. 

On July 13, the official Instagram account of Prime Video posted a reel of the acclaimed tennis star, where he addressed being Arbaaz's doppelganger.  

He began saying, "So funny enough. Social media is a wild place, and I come across a lot of things." 

"So people on social media how they find these things and meld them together, and they pop up time and again," the former Swiss tennis player added. 

" I really want to meet Arbaaz Khan," Federer signed off. 

Back in 2023, Arbaaz Khan featured in an advertisement essaying the role of this tennis player, leaving millions in splits. 

World leader condemns shooting attack on Donald Trump

World leader condemns shooting attack on Donald Trump

Trump rally shooter identified as Thomas Matthew Crooks

Trump rally shooter identified as Thomas Matthew Crooks
Donald Trump issues first statement after gun shot incident

Donald Trump issues first statement after gun shot incident

Sara, Ibrahim Ali Khan serve Nawabi looks from Anant-Radhika's 'Ashirwad' ceremony

Sara, Ibrahim Ali Khan serve Nawabi looks from Anant-Radhika's 'Ashirwad' ceremony

Entertainment News

Sara, Ibrahim Ali Khan serve Nawabi looks from Anant-Radhika's 'Ashirwad' ceremony
Sajal Aly joins forces with Humayun Saeed in 'Main Manto Nahi Hoon'
Sara, Ibrahim Ali Khan serve Nawabi looks from Anant-Radhika's 'Ashirwad' ceremony
Sara, Ibrahim Ali Khan serve Nawabi looks from Anant-Radhika's 'Ashirwad' ceremony
Sara, Ibrahim Ali Khan serve Nawabi looks from Anant-Radhika's 'Ashirwad' ceremony
Anant-Radhika wedding: Kriti Sanon makes hearts flutter in stunning lehenga
Sara, Ibrahim Ali Khan serve Nawabi looks from Anant-Radhika's 'Ashirwad' ceremony
Sania Mirza arrives in style for Anant Ambani's lavish wedding spectacle
Sara, Ibrahim Ali Khan serve Nawabi looks from Anant-Radhika's 'Ashirwad' ceremony
Britney Spears gets candid on self improvement amid her divorce
Sara, Ibrahim Ali Khan serve Nawabi looks from Anant-Radhika's 'Ashirwad' ceremony
Richard Simmons found dead at 76
Sara, Ibrahim Ali Khan serve Nawabi looks from Anant-Radhika's 'Ashirwad' ceremony
Anant-Radhika wedding: Best looks from Ambani women
Sara, Ibrahim Ali Khan serve Nawabi looks from Anant-Radhika's 'Ashirwad' ceremony
Jana Kramer walks down the aisle with Allan Russel in Scotland
Sara, Ibrahim Ali Khan serve Nawabi looks from Anant-Radhika's 'Ashirwad' ceremony
David Beckham installing beehives around home to keep people away
Sara, Ibrahim Ali Khan serve Nawabi looks from Anant-Radhika's 'Ashirwad' ceremony
Khloe Kardashian offers inside peek into the Ambani wedding
Sara, Ibrahim Ali Khan serve Nawabi looks from Anant-Radhika's 'Ashirwad' ceremony
Rebel Wilson in a legal feud over defamation allegations
Sara, Ibrahim Ali Khan serve Nawabi looks from Anant-Radhika's 'Ashirwad' ceremony
Scarlett Johansson's daughter ‘too scared' to watch Avengers films