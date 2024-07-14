Roger Federer says THIS about his uncanny resemblance to Arbaaz Khan

Tennis legend Roger Federer has reacted to the Bollywood star Arbaaz Khan being his lookalike.
Many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Katrina Kaif have their lookalikes and so does Arbaaz Khan, who resembles famous tennis player Roger Federer.
While many times Arbaaz has been vocal about the lookalike situation, this is the first time Ferderer is offering his two cents on it.
On July 13, the official Instagram account of Prime Video posted a reel of the acclaimed tennis star, where he addressed being Arbaaz's doppelganger.
He began saying, "So funny enough. Social media is a wild place, and I come across a lot of things."
"So people on social media how they find these things and meld them together, and they pop up time and again," the former Swiss tennis player added.
" I really want to meet Arbaaz Khan," Federer signed off.
Back in 2023, Arbaaz Khan featured in an advertisement essaying the role of this tennis player, leaving millions in splits.